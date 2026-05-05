149th Fighter Wing Hosts Chilean Air Force Through SPP

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Two Chilean Air Force members, left, and Tech Sgt. Jon Martinez, a tactical air control party specialist with the 147th Attack Wing, review tactics with the 149th Fighter Wing at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, May 5, 2026. The partnership between Texas and Chile contributes directly to regional security by demonstrating that both Texans and Chileans have a partner to lean on and collaborate with. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Rasco)