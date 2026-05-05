Two Chilean Air Force members, left, and Tech Sgt. Jon Martinez, a tactical air control party specialist with the 147th Attack Wing, review tactics with the 149th Fighter Wing at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, May 5, 2026. The partnership between Texas and Chile contributes directly to regional security by demonstrating that both Texans and Chileans have a partner to lean on and collaborate with. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Rasco)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 14:21
|Photo ID:
|9670026
|VIRIN:
|260505-Z-CA864-1073
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|4.76 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 149th Fighter Wing Hosts Chilean Air Force Through SPP [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jonathan Rasco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.