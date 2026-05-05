Thunderbirds kick off show season at Luke Days 2026

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United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” show center personnel huddle prior to the Luke Days 2026 Air Show at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, March 22, 2026. Show center personnel are responsible for maintaining communications, providing narration and facilitating various other requirements to ensure a safe and effective demonstration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)