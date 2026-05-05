United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” show center personnel huddle prior to the Luke Days 2026 Air Show at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, March 22, 2026. Show center personnel are responsible for maintaining communications, providing narration and facilitating various other requirements to ensure a safe and effective demonstration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 12:56
|Photo ID:
|9669645
|VIRIN:
|032226-F-IA158-1072
|Resolution:
|7125x4750
|Size:
|5.66 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Thunderbirds kick off show season at Luke Days 2026 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.