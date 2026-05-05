Thunderbirds kick off show season at Luke Days 2026

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Iliana Pino, United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” non-commissioned officer in charge of aviation resource management, welcomes demonstration pilots during the Luke Days 2026 Air Show at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, March 21, 2026. The demonstration team performed for more than 200,000 guests and marked the beginning of the 2026 show season. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zachary Foster)