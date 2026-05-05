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    Thunderbirds kick off show season at Luke Days 2026 [Image 1 of 5]

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    Thunderbirds kick off show season at Luke Days 2026

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jaye McMillan, and Tech. Sgt. Jason Rone Jr., United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” communication specialists, refill a generator during the Luke Days 2026 Air Show at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, March 20, 2026. The demonstration team performed for more than 200,000 guests and marked the beginning of the 2026 show season. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zachary Foster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 12:56
    Photo ID: 9669634
    VIRIN: 032026-F-IA158-2065
    Resolution: 7027x4685
    Size: 5.11 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Thunderbirds kick off show season at Luke Days 2026 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Thunderbirds kick off show season at Luke Days 2026
    Thunderbirds kick off show season at Luke Days 2026
    Thunderbirds kick off show season at Luke Days 2026
    Thunderbirds kick off show season at Luke Days 2026
    Thunderbirds kick off show season at Luke Days 2026

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    Thunderbirds, Blind Trust, Americas Team, Freedom 250, Luke Days 2026, Luke AFB

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