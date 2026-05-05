Thunderbirds kick off show season at Luke Days 2026

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U.S. Air Force Capt. Janilie Vecchio, Thunderbird 10/Executive Officer assigned to the United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds”, administers the oath of enlistment to enlistees during the Luke Days 2026 Air Show at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, March 21, 2026. During the ceremony, 18 recruits swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)