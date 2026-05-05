U.S. Air Force Capt. Janilie Vecchio, Thunderbird 10/Executive Officer assigned to the United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds”, administers the oath of enlistment to enlistees during the Luke Days 2026 Air Show at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, March 21, 2026. During the ceremony, 18 recruits swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 12:56
|Photo ID:
|9669643
|VIRIN:
|032126-F-IA158-1045
|Resolution:
|7696x5131
|Size:
|4.04 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Thunderbirds kick off show season at Luke Days 2026 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.