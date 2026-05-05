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    Thunderbirds kick off show season at Luke Days 2026 [Image 3 of 5]

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    Thunderbirds kick off show season at Luke Days 2026

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Janilie Vecchio, Thunderbird 10/Executive Officer assigned to the United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds”, administers the oath of enlistment to enlistees during the Luke Days 2026 Air Show at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, March 21, 2026. During the ceremony, 18 recruits swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 12:56
    Photo ID: 9669643
    VIRIN: 032126-F-IA158-1045
    Resolution: 7696x5131
    Size: 4.04 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Thunderbirds kick off show season at Luke Days 2026 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Thunderbirds kick off show season at Luke Days 2026
    Thunderbirds kick off show season at Luke Days 2026
    Thunderbirds kick off show season at Luke Days 2026
    Thunderbirds kick off show season at Luke Days 2026
    Thunderbirds kick off show season at Luke Days 2026

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    Thunderbirds, Blind Trust, Americas Team, Freedom 250, Luke Days 2026, Luke AFB

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