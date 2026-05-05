UCT 1 Seabees Execute Maritime Infrastructure Repairs in Split

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U.S. Navy Seabee divers assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 1, Construction Dive Detachment Charlie (CDD/C), front step into the water to conduct infrastructure repairs and assessments at the Port Brizine fuel terminal Split, Croatia, May 5, 2026. UCT 1, CDD/C, currently deployed under 22nd Naval Construction Regiment, is a specially trained and equipped unit within Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces, that specializes in diving, light salvage, underwater construction, and military engineering operations in austere environments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jackson Wanous)