Courtesy Photo | A Seabee diver assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 1, Construction Dive...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A Seabee diver assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 1, Construction Dive Detachment Charlie (CDD/C), conducts infrastructure repairs and assessments at the Port Brizine fuel terminal to restore structural integrity to a critical maritime refueling facility in Split, Croatia, May 18, 2026. UCT 1, CDD/C, currently deployed under 22 Naval Construction Regiment, is a specially trained and equipped unit within Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces, that specializes in diving, light salvage, underwater construction, and military engineering operations in austere environments. see less | View Image Page

U.S. Navy Seabees Conduct Critical Port Repairs in Croatia, Strengthening NATO Infrastructure Your browser does not support the audio element.

U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 1, Construction Dive Detachment Charlie (CDD/C), are conducting infrastructure repairs at the Port Brizine fuel terminal in Split, Croatia, enhancing the capability and resilience of a key maritime logistics hub supporting Croatian, NATO, and U.S. 6th Fleet operations.



The project focuses on repairing damaged quay wall structures identified during previous maritime infrastructure assessments, restoring the integrity of the fuel terminal and ensuring it remains safe and mission capable.



“This project is about restoring a critical piece of infrastructure while working side-by-side with our Croatian partners,” said Lt.j.g. Alice Morgain, UCT 1 CDD/C officer in charge. “The conditions can be challenging, but it’s exactly the kind of mission we train for, applying specialized diving and construction skills to solve real-world problems.”



The facility serves as a critical refueling point for Croatian naval forces and provides strategic support to Allied and U.S. operations in the Adriatic Sea.



Seabee divers are executing reinforced concrete encapsulation repairs using specialized materials and techniques designed to stabilize and extend the lifespan of waterfront infrastructure. In addition to construction efforts, the mission includes follow-on inspections and direct collaboration with Croatian navy divers to enhance interoperability and strengthen long-standing partnerships.



“Once you’re in the water, it’s all about precision and trust,” said Construction Mechanic 1st Class Lester Sanchez, UCT 1 CDD/C project supervisor. “Trust in your training, your equipment, and the team around you,”



This engagement builds on years of cooperation between the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and the Croatian navy, reinforcing shared commitments to regional stability and maritime security.



“Being able to come out here, work alongside our Croatian partners, and see the direct impact of what we’re building makes the mission real for all of us,” said Sanchez.



By working alongside Croatian counterparts, U.S. forces continue to improve collective readiness and expand expeditionary engineering capabilities in a strategically significant region.



“Projects like this demonstrate the value of naval construction forces in strengthening Allied infrastructure and supporting maritime security across the region,” said Lt. Thomas McDowell, 22nd Naval Construction Regiment operations officer. “By investing in Ally nation capabilities and working together in the field, we are reinforcing interoperability and ensuring our forces remain ready to operate wherever they are needed.”



The mission also sets conditions for future infrastructure modernization efforts and continued bilateral training opportunities, further enhancing the operational effectiveness of both U.S. and Croatian forces.



22nd Naval Construction Regiment commands naval construction forces for Navy Expeditionary Forces Europe-Africa/Task Force 68 across the 6th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests.