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    UCT 1 Seabees Execute Maritime Infrastructure Repairs in Split [Image 1 of 8]

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    UCT 1 Seabees Execute Maritime Infrastructure Repairs in Split

    SPLIT, CROATIA

    05.04.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jackson Wanous 

    22nd Naval Construction Regiment

    Dive gear is prepared for the U.S. Navy Seabee divers assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 1, Construction Dive Detachment Charlie (CDD/C), at the Port Brizine fuel terminal in Split, Croatia, May 5, 2026. UCT 1, CDD/C, currently deployed under 22nd Naval Construction Regiment, is a specially trained and equipped unit within Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces, that specializes in diving, light salvage, underwater construction, and military engineering operations in austere environments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jackson Wanous)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 09:43
    Photo ID: 9668790
    VIRIN: 260505-N-WA512-1009
    Resolution: 5508x3672
    Size: 3.37 MB
    Location: SPLIT, HR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, UCT 1 Seabees Execute Maritime Infrastructure Repairs in Split [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Jackson Wanous, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    UCT 1 Seabees Execute Maritime Infrastructure Repairs in Split
    UCT 1 Seabees Execute Maritime Infrastructure Repairs in Split
    UCT 1 Seabees Execute Maritime Infrastructure Repairs in Split
    UCT 1 Seabees Execute Maritime Infrastructure Repairs in Split
    UCT 1 Seabees Execute Maritime Infrastructure Repairs in Split
    UCT 1 Seabees Execute Maritime Infrastructure Repairs in Split
    UCT 1 Seabees Execute Maritime Infrastructure Repairs in Split
    UCT 1 Seabees Execute Maritime Infrastructure Repairs in Split

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    UCT1
    Seabee Diver
    22NCR
    Seabees
    Croatia

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