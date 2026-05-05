UCT 1 Seabees Execute Maritime Infrastructure Repairs in Split

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U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Alice Morgan, left, Construction Dive Detachment Charlie (CDD/C) officer in charge, and U.S. Navy Construction Mechanic 1st Class Tyler Giles, Seabee divers assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 1, Construction Dive Detachment Charlie (CDD/C), check and prepare a dive suit at the Port Brizine fuel terminal in Split, Croatia, May 5, 2026. UCT 1, CDD/C, currently deployed under 22nd Naval Construction Regiment, is a specially trained and equipped unit within Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces, that specializes in diving, light salvage, underwater construction, and military engineering operations in austere environments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jackson Wanous)