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    Camp Darby’s hidden gem, the 509th team keeping the military connected [Image 2 of 2]

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    Camp Darby’s hidden gem, the 509th team keeping the military connected

    ITALY

    05.03.2026

    Photo by Linda Lambiotte 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    Craig Kendler, IT specialist, 509th Signal Battalion, monitors the network at Camp Darby, Italy, May 4, to ensure that the installation’s digital infrastructure remains secure and operational for the warfighter. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 06:18
    Photo ID: 9668211
    VIRIN: 260504-A-JM046-7116
    Resolution: 2251x1801
    Size: 771.63 KB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Camp Darby’s hidden gem, the 509th team keeping the military connected [Image 2 of 2], by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Camp Darby’s hidden gem, the 509th team keeping the military connected
    Camp Darby’s hidden gem, the 509th team keeping the military connected

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    Camp Darby
    NEC
    509TH SIGNAL BATTALION
    target_news_europe

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