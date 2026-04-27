Craig Kendler, IT specialist, 509th Signal Battalion, monitors the network at Camp Darby, Italy, May 4, to ensure that the installation’s digital infrastructure remains secure and operational for the warfighter. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 06:18
|Photo ID:
|9668211
|VIRIN:
|260504-A-JM046-7116
|Resolution:
|2251x1801
|Size:
|771.63 KB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Darby’s hidden gem, the 509th team keeping the military connected [Image 2 of 2], by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Camp Darby’s hidden gem, the 509th team keeping the military connected
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