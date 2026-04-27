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    Camp Darby’s hidden gem, the 509th team keeping the military connected

    Camp Darby’s hidden gem, the 509th team keeping the military connected

    Photo By Linda Lambiotte | Alessandro Ricci, communications specialist, 509th Signal Battalion, and Kirk...... read more read more

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    05.07.2026

    Story by Linda Lambiotte 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    CAMP DARBY, Italy – If it wasn’t for the 509th Signal Battalion, people on Camp Darby would not have any network, meaning everything from emails to phone calls would be impossible.

    When workers watch their workstation boot up or have their call go through, it’s the 509th team behind that work. Digitally speaking, they keep Camp Darby on the map. Their team is the invisible backbone of everything done at the Army’s main logistics post in Italy, according to Jim Rogenski, director of the unit’s Livorno field office.

    “Our team provides the speed and the security that allow the warfighter to actually move at the speed of operations,” Rogenski said. “Our mission isn't just ‘fixing computers’ – it’s building, operating, and securing the entire Department of War information network.

    With their battalion headquarters in Vicenza and their next level command in Wiesbaden, Germany, the 509th is a geographically separated unit. That means they often have to solve problems at the local level. Since taking the reins in early 2024, Rogenski has seen firsthand how self-reliant his team has to be.

    The team is a mix of U.S. and Host Nation professionals who handle everything from cybersecurity to the underground fiber cables.

    “These trained professionals are critical to the successful mission accomplishment of USAG Italy, and all tenant units assigned to Camp Darby,” Rogenski said.

    They look out for more than just the equipment – supporting families is also part of their efforts. For example, at the quarterly Darby Community Connect event, they broke down the risks of identity theft and data leaks, helping our families stay one step ahead of the bad guys in a world full of social engineering and hackers. The unit is committed to selfless service, Rogenski said.

    “Whether they’re tackling a massive base-wide project or just helping a single Soldier with a tech request, they treat it with the same level of urgency,” he said.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 06:18
    Story ID: 564631
    Location: LIVORNO, IT
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Camp Darby’s hidden gem, the 509th team keeping the military connected, by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Camp Darby’s hidden gem, the 509th team keeping the military connected
    Camp Darby’s hidden gem, the 509th team keeping the military connected

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    Camp Darby
    NEC
    509TH SIGNAL BATTALION
    target news europe

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