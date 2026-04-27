Alessandro Ricci, communications specialist, 509th Signal Battalion, and Kirk Lambiotte, IT specialist, 509th Signal Battalion, configure a telephone for an on-post bank at Camp Darby, Italy, May 4. The unit recently transitioned the bank from a commercial phone line to a Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) system. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 06:18
|Photo ID:
|9668196
|VIRIN:
|260504-A-JM046-4349
|Resolution:
|1200x1600
|Size:
|361.75 KB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Darby’s hidden gem, the 509th team keeping the military connected [Image 2 of 2], by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Camp Darby’s hidden gem, the 509th team keeping the military connected
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