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    Camp Darby’s hidden gem, the 509th team keeping the military connected [Image 1 of 2]

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    Camp Darby’s hidden gem, the 509th team keeping the military connected

    ITALY

    05.03.2026

    Photo by Linda Lambiotte 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    Alessandro Ricci, communications specialist, 509th Signal Battalion, and Kirk Lambiotte, IT specialist, 509th Signal Battalion, configure a telephone for an on-post bank at Camp Darby, Italy, May 4. The unit recently transitioned the bank from a commercial phone line to a Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) system. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 06:18
    Photo ID: 9668196
    VIRIN: 260504-A-JM046-4349
    Resolution: 1200x1600
    Size: 361.75 KB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Camp Darby’s hidden gem, the 509th team keeping the military connected [Image 2 of 2], by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Camp Darby’s hidden gem, the 509th team keeping the military connected
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    Camp Darby
    NEC
    509TH SIGNAL BATTALION
    target_news_europe

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