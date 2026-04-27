Camp Darby’s hidden gem, the 509th team keeping the military connected

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Alessandro Ricci, communications specialist, 509th Signal Battalion, and Kirk Lambiotte, IT specialist, 509th Signal Battalion, configure a telephone for an on-post bank at Camp Darby, Italy, May 4. The unit recently transitioned the bank from a commercial phone line to a Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) system. (Courtesy photo)