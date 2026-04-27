USAG Stuttgart Directorate of Emergency Services personnel hosts a training exercise on May 7, 2026

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U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart firefighters wearing a hazardous materials suit leave the Central Mail Room during a suspicious package exercise on May 7, 2026, on Panzer Kaserne in Boeblingen, Germany.



The exercise tested the installation's emergency response to a suspicious package, alongside host nation emergency services.



USAG Stuttgart serves as the Department of War’s premier overseas command and control platform, hosting two Unified Combatant Commands and three Service Component Commands across five installations. U.S. Army photo by Balmina Sehra.