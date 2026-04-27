USAG Stuttgart Directorate of Emergency Services personnel hosts a training exercise on May 7, 2026

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Firefighters from the U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Directorate of Emergency Services are waiting for their colleagues to leave the mail room so they can start with the decontamination procedure during a suspicious package exercise on May 7, 2026, Boeblingen, Germany.



The exercise tested the installation's emergency response to a suspicious package, alongside host nation emergency services.



USAG Stuttgart serves as the Department of War’s premier overseas command and control platform, hosting two Unified Combatant Commands and three Service Component Commands across five installations. U.S. Army photo by Balmina Sehra