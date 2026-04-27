USAG Stuttgart Directorate of Emergency Services personnel hosts a training exercise on May 7, 2026

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Host nation firefighters from the Boeblingen Fire Department participate in a suspicious package exercise to provide emergency support on May 7, 2026, at the Central Mail Room on Panzer Kaserne in Boeblingen, Germany.



The exercise tested the installation's emergency response to a suspicious package, alongside host nation emergency services.



USAG Stuttgart serves as the Department of War’s premier overseas command and control platform, hosting two Unified Combatant Commands and three Service Component Commands across five installations. U.S. Army photo by Balmina Sehra.