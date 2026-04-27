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    USAG Stuttgart Directorate of Emergency Services personnel hosts a training exercise on May 7, 2026 [Image 9 of 9]

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    USAG Stuttgart Directorate of Emergency Services personnel hosts a training exercise on May 7, 2026

    BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    05.06.2026

    Photo by Balmina Sehra 

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart

    Host nation firefighters from the Boeblingen Fire Department participate in a suspicious package exercise to provide emergency support on May 7, 2026, at the Central Mail Room on Panzer Kaserne in Boeblingen, Germany.

    The exercise tested the installation's emergency response to a suspicious package, alongside host nation emergency services.

    USAG Stuttgart serves as the Department of War’s premier overseas command and control platform, hosting two Unified Combatant Commands and three Service Component Commands across five installations. U.S. Army photo by Balmina Sehra.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 06:03
    Photo ID: 9668181
    VIRIN: 200413-O-DV808-9232
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 11.4 MB
    Location: BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USAG Stuttgart Directorate of Emergency Services personnel hosts a training exercise on May 7, 2026 [Image 9 of 9], by Balmina Sehra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USAG Stuttgart Directorate of Emergency Services personnel hosts a training exercise on May 7, 2026
    USAG Stuttgart Directorate of Emergency Services personnel hosts a training exercise on May 7, 2026
    USAG Stuttgart Directorate of Emergency Services personnel hosts a training exercise on May 7, 2026
    USAG Stuttgart Directorate of Emergency Services personnel hosts a training exercise on May 7, 2026
    USAG Stuttgart Directorate of Emergency Services personnel hosts a training exercise on May 7, 2026
    USAG Stuttgart Directorate of Emergency Services personnel hosts a training exercise on May 7, 2026
    USAG Stuttgart Directorate of Emergency Services personnel hosts a training exercise on May 7, 2026
    USAG Stuttgart Directorate of Emergency Services personnel hosts a training exercise on May 7, 2026
    USAG Stuttgart Directorate of Emergency Services personnel hosts a training exercise on May 7, 2026

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