Region II Best Warrior competitors face range run, warrior tasks

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Spc. Javan Cooper, an 11B infantryman assigned to the Virginia Army National Guard’s 116th Mobile Brigade Combat Team, works thorugh the range run during the Region II Best Warrior Competition May 5, 2026, at Camp Dawson near Kingwood, West Virginia. The multi-day competition includes finalists from Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia who will face a series of challenges, including multiple ruck marches, weapons proficiency tests, a written exam and essay, land navigation and an appearance board. The top competitors from the regional competition will represent the region at the national level later this year in Florida. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra C. Gatti)