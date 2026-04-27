Staff Sgt. Frederic Newton, assigned to the Virginia Army National Guard’s Recruiting and Retention Battalion, tests his marksmanship skills during the Region II Best Warrior Competition May 5, 2026, at Camp Dawson near Kingwood, West Virginia. The event required competitors to engage multiple targets at an unknown distance with an M4 carbine. The competition brings together Soldiers and noncommissioned officers from across the region for a multi-day competition. The top competitors from the regional competition will represent the region at the national level later this year in Florida. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra C. Gatti)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 22:49
|Photo ID:
|9667805
|VIRIN:
|260505-Z-SM601-4007
|Resolution:
|4024x6048
|Size:
|4.92 MB
|Location:
|KINGWOOD, WEST VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Marksmanship challenge tests Region II Best Warriors [Image 66 of 66], by SFC Terra Gatti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.