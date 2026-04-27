Cooper, Newton tackle second day of Region II Best Warrior Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Frederic Newton, assigned to the Virginia Army National Guard’s Recruiting and Retention Battalion, conquers an unknown distance ruck march during the Region II Best Warrior Competition May 5, 2026, at Camp Dawson near Kingwood, West Virginia. Cooper is joined by Staff Sgt. Frederic Newton, assigned to the Virginia Army National Guard’s Recruiting and Retention Battalion, in representing Virginia and will compete against finalists from Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. Over four days, the Soldiers and noncommissioned officers will face a series of challenges, including multiple ruck marches, weapons proficiency tests, a written exam and essay, land navigation and an appearance board. The top competitors from the regional competition will represent the region at the national level later this year in Florida. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra C. Gatti)