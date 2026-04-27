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    Region II Best Warrior competitors face range run, warrior tasks [Image 59 of 66]

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    Region II Best Warrior competitors face range run, warrior tasks

    KINGWOOD, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra Gatti 

    Virginia National Guard Public Affairs

    Spc. Javan Cooper, an 11B infantryman assigned to the Virginia Army National Guard’s 116th Mobile Brigade Combat Team, is picked up by a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during the Region II Best Warrior Competition May 5, 2026, at Camp Dawson near Kingwood, West Virginia. The multi-day competition includes finalists from Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia who will face a series of challenges, including multiple ruck marches, weapons proficiency tests, a written exam and essay, land navigation and an appearance board. The top competitors from the regional competition will represent the region at the national level later this year in Florida. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra C. Gatti)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 22:49
    Photo ID: 9667813
    VIRIN: 260505-Z-SM601-5017
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.17 MB
    Location: KINGWOOD, WEST VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Region II Best Warrior competitors face range run, warrior tasks [Image 66 of 66], by SFC Terra Gatti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cooper, Newton tackle second day of Region II Best Warrior Competition
    Cooper, Newton tackle second day of Region II Best Warrior Competition
    Cooper, Newton tackle second day of Region II Best Warrior Competition
    Cooper, Newton tackle second day of Region II Best Warrior Competition
    Cooper, Newton tackle second day of Region II Best Warrior Competition
    Cooper, Newton tackle second day of Region II Best Warrior Competition
    Cooper, Newton tackle second day of Region II Best Warrior Competition
    Cooper, Newton tackle second day of Region II Best Warrior Competition
    Cooper, Newton tackle second day of Region II Best Warrior Competition
    Cooper, Newton tackle second day of Region II Best Warrior Competition
    Cooper, Newton tackle second day of Region II Best Warrior Competition
    Cooper, Newton tackle second day of Region II Best Warrior Competition
    Cooper, Newton tackle second day of Region II Best Warrior Competition
    Cooper, Newton tackle second day of Region II Best Warrior Competition
    Cooper, Newton tackle second day of Region II Best Warrior Competition
    Cooper, Newton tackle second day of Region II Best Warrior Competition
    Cooper, Newton tackle second day of Region II Best Warrior Competition
    Cooper, Newton tackle second day of Region II Best Warrior Competition
    Cooper, Newton tackle second day of Region II Best Warrior Competition
    Region II Best Warrior competitors tackle land navigation
    Region II Best Warrior competitors tackle land navigation
    Region II Best Warrior competitors tackle land navigation
    Region II Best Warrior competitors tackle land navigation
    Region II Best Warrior competitors tackle land navigation
    Region II Best Warrior competitors tackle land navigation
    Region II Best Warrior competitors tackle land navigation
    Region II Best Warrior competitors tackle land navigation
    Region II Best Warriors engage emerging technology
    Region II Best Warriors engage emerging technology
    Region II Best Warriors engage emerging technology
    Region II Best Warriors engage emerging technology
    Region II Best Warriors engage emerging technology
    Region II Best Warriors engage emerging technology
    Region II Best Warriors engage emerging technology
    Region II Best Warriors engage emerging technology
    Region II Best Warriors engage emerging technology
    Marksmanship challenge tests Region II Best Warriors
    Marksmanship challenge tests Region II Best Warriors
    Marksmanship challenge tests Region II Best Warriors
    Marksmanship challenge tests Region II Best Warriors
    Marksmanship challenge tests Region II Best Warriors
    Marksmanship challenge tests Region II Best Warriors
    Marksmanship challenge tests Region II Best Warriors
    Marksmanship challenge tests Region II Best Warriors
    Marksmanship challenge tests Region II Best Warriors
    Region II Best Warrior competitors face range run, warrior tasks
    Region II Best Warrior competitors face range run, warrior tasks
    Region II Best Warrior competitors face range run, warrior tasks
    Region II Best Warrior competitors face range run, warrior tasks
    Region II Best Warrior competitors face range run, warrior tasks
    Region II Best Warrior competitors face range run, warrior tasks
    Region II Best Warrior competitors face range run, warrior tasks
    Region II Best Warrior competitors face range run, warrior tasks
    Region II Best Warrior competitors face range run, warrior tasks
    Region II Best Warrior competitors face range run, warrior tasks
    Region II Best Warrior competitors face range run, warrior tasks
    Region II Best Warrior competitors face range run, warrior tasks
    Region II Best Warrior competitors face range run, warrior tasks
    Region II Best Warrior competitors face range run, warrior tasks
    Region II Best Warrior competitors face range run, warrior tasks
    Region II Best Warrior competitors face range run, warrior tasks
    Region II Best Warrior competitors face range run, warrior tasks
    Region II Best Warrior competitors face range run, warrior tasks
    Region II Best Warrior competitors face range run, warrior tasks
    Region II Best Warrior competitors face range run, warrior tasks
    Region II Best Warrior competitors face range run, warrior tasks

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    CampDawson
    R2BWC26
    RegionalBWC

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