DSTB Truck Rodeo

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 229th Signal Company, Division Special Troops Battalion, Division Sustainment Brigade, celebrate winning the Truck Rodeo, May 1, 2025 at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. DSTB’s companies competed in vehicle operator tasks, building and validating Soldier skills and safe driving habits. (U.S. Army photo by SPC Mark Bowman)