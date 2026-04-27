DSTB Truck Rodeo

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U.S. Army Sgt. Lorenzo Garcia, a human resources specialist assigned to 19th Human Resources Company, Division Special Troops Battalion, Division Sustainment Brigade, checks motor oil during the Truck Rodeo, May 1, 2025 at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. DSTB’s companies competed in vehicle operator tasks, building and validating Soldier skills and safe driving habits. (U.S. Army photo by SPC Mark Bowman)