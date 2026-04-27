U.S. Army Pvt. Michael James, a human resources specialist assigned to 19th Human Resources Company, Division Special Troops Battalion, Division Sustainment Brigade, checks a toolbox during the Truck Rodeo, May 1, 2025 at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. DSTB’s companies competed in vehicle operator tasks, building and validating Soldier skills and safe driving habits. (U.S. Army photo by SPC Mark Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 21:14
|Photo ID:
|9667602
|VIRIN:
|260501-A-BF020-1004
|Resolution:
|4846x3245
|Size:
|5.28 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DSTB Truck Rodeo [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Mark Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.