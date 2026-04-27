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    DSTB Truck Rodeo [Image 2 of 9]

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    DSTB Truck Rodeo

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    04.30.2026

    Photo by Spc. Mark Bowman 

    2ID Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Spc. Charles Kim, an intelligence analyst assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Division Special Troops Battalion, Division Sustainment Brigade, checks his mirrors during the Truck Rodeo, May 1, 2025 at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. DSTB’s companies competed in vehicle operator tasks, building and validating Soldier skills and safe driving habits. (U.S. Army photo by SPC Mark Bowman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 21:14
    Photo ID: 9667608
    VIRIN: 260501-A-BF020-1002
    Resolution: 5069x3379
    Size: 5.74 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, DSTB Truck Rodeo [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Mark Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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