DSTB Truck Rodeo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Charles Kim, an intelligence analyst assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Division Special Troops Battalion, Division Sustainment Brigade, checks his mirrors during the Truck Rodeo, May 1, 2025 at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. DSTB’s companies competed in vehicle operator tasks, building and validating Soldier skills and safe driving habits. (U.S. Army photo by SPC Mark Bowman)