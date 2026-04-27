31 FW Airman participate in Chaplain’s Spirit 4k

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Participants pose while running the Spirit of the Chaplains 4k at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 30, 2026. The run brought members of the 31st Fighter Wing together to reflect on the legacy of faith, sacrifice and fellowship left by the Four Chaplains that remained on board the SS Dorchester as it sank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Hain)