31 FW Airman participate in Chaplain’s Spirit 4k

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Runners pose for a photo after completing the Spirit of the Chaplains 4k at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 30, 2026. The event honored the sacrifice demonstrated by the Four Chaplains who gave up their life jackets during the sinking of the SS Dorchester in 1943. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Hain)