31 FW Airman participate in Chaplain’s Spirit 4k

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 31st Fighter Wing Command Chief, shares a few words before the start of the Spirit of the Chaplains 4K at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 30, 2026. Airmen gathered to remember the courage and selfless service displayed by the Four Chaplains who sacrificed their lives after helping U.S. Army Soldiers evacuate a sinking ship during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Hain)