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    31 FW Airman participate in Chaplain’s Spirit 4k [Image 1 of 4]

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    31 FW Airman participate in Chaplain’s Spirit 4k

    ITALY

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Hain 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 31st Fighter Wing Command Chief, shares a few words before the start of the Spirit of the Chaplains 4K at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 30, 2026. Airmen gathered to remember the courage and selfless service displayed by the Four Chaplains who sacrificed their lives after helping U.S. Army Soldiers evacuate a sinking ship during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Hain)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 05:24
    Photo ID: 9664716
    VIRIN: 260430-F-QS798-1506
    Resolution: 7605x5070
    Size: 3.87 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 31 FW Airman participate in Chaplain’s Spirit 4k [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Gabrielle Hain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    31 FW Airman participate in Chaplain’s Spirit 4k
    31 FW Airman participate in Chaplain’s Spirit 4k
    31 FW Airman participate in Chaplain’s Spirit 4k
    31 FW Airman participate in Chaplain’s Spirit 4k

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    4k
    Aviano Air Base
    Chaplains
    31st Fighter Wing

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