31 FW Airman participate in Chaplain’s Spirit 4k

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Participants gather during the Spirit of the Chaplains 4K at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 30, 2026. The event honored the enduring legacy of the Four Chaplains by promoting resilience, fellowship and selfless service across the wing. The Four Chaplains that were remembered gave their life jackets and sacrificed their lives to save fellow Soldiers during the sinking of the SS Dorchester. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Hain)