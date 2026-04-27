(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31 FW Airman participate in Chaplain’s Spirit 4k [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    31 FW Airman participate in Chaplain’s Spirit 4k

    ITALY

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Hain 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Participants gather during the Spirit of the Chaplains 4K at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 30, 2026. The event honored the enduring legacy of the Four Chaplains by promoting resilience, fellowship and selfless service across the wing. The Four Chaplains that were remembered gave their life jackets and sacrificed their lives to save fellow Soldiers during the sinking of the SS Dorchester. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Hain)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 05:24
    Photo ID: 9664720
    VIRIN: 260430-F-QS798-1703
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.99 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31 FW Airman participate in Chaplain’s Spirit 4k [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Gabrielle Hain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    31 FW Airman participate in Chaplain’s Spirit 4k
    31 FW Airman participate in Chaplain’s Spirit 4k
    31 FW Airman participate in Chaplain’s Spirit 4k
    31 FW Airman participate in Chaplain’s Spirit 4k

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    4k
    Aviano Air Base
    Chaplains
    31st Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery