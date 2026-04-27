Participants in a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Europe District accident investigation course April 23, 2026 in Wiesbaden, Germany, organize key findings and contributing factors using sticky notes during a collaborative exercise. The exercise helped them visually map out the sequence of events and build a comprehensive accident investigation. (U.S. Army photo by Stephanie Logue)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 05:01
|Photo ID:
|9664650
|VIRIN:
|260423-A-FI918-1042
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.07 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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Europe District hosts Accident Investigation Training
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