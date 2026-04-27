Europe District hosts Accident Investigation Training

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Participants in a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Europe District accident investigation course April 23, 2026 in Wiesbaden, Germany, organize key findings and contributing factors using sticky notes during a collaborative exercise. The exercise helped them visually map out the sequence of events and build a comprehensive accident investigation. (U.S. Army photo by Stephanie Logue)