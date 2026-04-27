Participants in a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Europe District accident investigation course April 23, 2026 in Wiesbaden, Germany, work in small teams to analyze mock accident scenarios. They applied standard investigative procedures to identify root causes and contributing factors. (U.S. Army photo by Stephanie Logue)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 05:01
|Photo ID:
|9664647
|VIRIN:
|260423-A-FI918-1008
|Resolution:
|5712x4284
|Size:
|7.11 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Europe District hosts Accident Investigation Training [Image 4 of 4], by Stephanie Logue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Europe District hosts Accident Investigation Training
No keywords found.