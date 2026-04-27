U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Europe District personnel participate in an accident investigation course April 23, 2026 in Wiesbaden, Germany. Participants here practiced witness interview techniques alongside instructors as part of hands-on, scenario-based training designed to strengthen real-world accident investigation skills and improve workplace safety. (U.S. Army photo by Stephanie Logue)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 05:01
|Photo ID:
|9664649
|VIRIN:
|260423-A-FI918-1025
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|3.97 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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Europe District hosts Accident Investigation Training
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