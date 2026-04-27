Robert Onyon, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers construction control representative supporting projects in Poland, takes notes during an accident investigation course April 23, 2026 in Wiesbaden, Germany. Participants received instruction on standard procedures for investigating, documenting, and reporting workplace incidents to strengthen safety and reduce future risk. (U.S. Army photo by Stephanie Logue)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 05:01
|Photo ID:
|9664648
|VIRIN:
|260423-A-FI918-1017
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|2.79 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Europe District hosts Accident Investigation Training [Image 4 of 4], by Stephanie Logue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Europe District hosts Accident Investigation Training
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