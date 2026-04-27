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    Europe District hosts Accident Investigation Training [Image 2 of 4]

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    Europe District hosts Accident Investigation Training

    GERMANY

    04.21.2026

    Photo by Stephanie Logue 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    Robert Onyon, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers construction control representative supporting projects in Poland, takes notes during an accident investigation course April 23, 2026 in Wiesbaden, Germany. Participants received instruction on standard procedures for investigating, documenting, and reporting workplace incidents to strengthen safety and reduce future risk. (U.S. Army photo by Stephanie Logue)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 05:01
    Photo ID: 9664648
    VIRIN: 260423-A-FI918-1017
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 2.79 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Europe District hosts Accident Investigation Training [Image 4 of 4], by Stephanie Logue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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