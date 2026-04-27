Europe District hosts Accident Investigation Training

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Robert Onyon, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers construction control representative supporting projects in Poland, takes notes during an accident investigation course April 23, 2026 in Wiesbaden, Germany. Participants received instruction on standard procedures for investigating, documenting, and reporting workplace incidents to strengthen safety and reduce future risk. (U.S. Army photo by Stephanie Logue)