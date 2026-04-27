31 FW Command Chief immerses with 31 SFS K-9 unit

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brennan Fletcher, left, 31st Security Forces Squadron kennel master, explains the importance of bite suit training to Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, right, 31st Fighter Wing command chief, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 23, 2026. During the visit, Griego wore a bite suit used by the 31st SFS to train military working dogs and maintain mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Hain)