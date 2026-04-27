U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brennan Fletcher, left, 31st Security Forces Squadron kennel master, explains the importance of bite suit training to Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, right, 31st Fighter Wing command chief, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 23, 2026. During the visit, Griego wore a bite suit used by the 31st SFS to train military working dogs and maintain mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Hain)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 03:07
|Photo ID:
|9664550
|VIRIN:
|260423-F-QS798-4350
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.61 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31 FW Command Chief immerses with 31 SFS K-9 unit [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Gabrielle Hain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.