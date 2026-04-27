31 FW Command Chief immerses with 31 SFS K-9 unit

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A U.S. Air Force military working dog assigned to the 31st Security Forces Squadron poses for a photo in their kennel during a tour at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 23rd, 2026. The tour showcased the military working dogs’ daily care, training and operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Hain)