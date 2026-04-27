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    31 FW Command Chief immerses with 31 SFS K-9 unit [Image 4 of 4]

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    31 FW Command Chief immerses with 31 SFS K-9 unit

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY, ITALY

    04.22.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Hain 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force military working dog assigned to the 31st Security Forces Squadron poses for a photo in their kennel during a tour at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 23rd, 2026. The tour showcased the military working dogs’ daily care, training and operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Hain)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 03:07
    Photo ID: 9664545
    VIRIN: 260423-F-QS798-7751
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.63 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 31 FW Command Chief immerses with 31 SFS K-9 unit [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Gabrielle Hain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    31 FW Command Chief immerses with 31 SFS K-9 unit
    31 FW Command Chief immerses with 31 SFS K-9 unit
    31 FW Command Chief immerses with 31 SFS K-9 unit
    31 FW Command Chief immerses with 31 SFS K-9 unit

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    Aviano AB
    31FW
    K9

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