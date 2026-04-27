U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 31st Fighter Wing command chief, tours the 31st Security Forces Squadron K-9 unit at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 23, 2026. During the visit, Griego learned about the role military working dogs play in supporting the 31st FW mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Hain)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 03:07
|Photo ID:
|9664540
|VIRIN:
|260423-F-QS798-1173
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.52 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31 FW Command Chief immerses with 31 SFS K-9 unit [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Gabrielle Hain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.