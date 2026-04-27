31 FW Command Chief immerses with 31 SFS K-9 unit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 31st Fighter Wing command chief, tours the 31st Security Forces Squadron K-9 unit at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 23, 2026. During the visit, Griego learned about the role military working dogs play in supporting the 31st FW mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Hain)