(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31 FW Command Chief immerses with 31 SFS K-9 unit [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    31 FW Command Chief immerses with 31 SFS K-9 unit

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY, ITALY

    04.22.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Hain 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Devon Stewart, 31st Security Forces Squadron military working dog trainer, conducts a K-9 obedience demonstration for Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 31st Fighter Wing command chief, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 23, 2026. The tour provided Griego insight into the extensive training military working dogs undergo with their handlers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Hain)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 03:07
    Photo ID: 9664547
    VIRIN: 260423-F-QS798-1447
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.3 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31 FW Command Chief immerses with 31 SFS K-9 unit [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Gabrielle Hain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    31 FW Command Chief immerses with 31 SFS K-9 unit
    31 FW Command Chief immerses with 31 SFS K-9 unit
    31 FW Command Chief immerses with 31 SFS K-9 unit
    31 FW Command Chief immerses with 31 SFS K-9 unit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aviano AB
    31FW
    K9

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery