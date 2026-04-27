31 FW Command Chief immerses with 31 SFS K-9 unit

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Devon Stewart, 31st Security Forces Squadron military working dog trainer, conducts a K-9 obedience demonstration for Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 31st Fighter Wing command chief, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 23, 2026. The tour provided Griego insight into the extensive training military working dogs undergo with their handlers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabrielle Hain)