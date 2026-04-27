(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Overwhelming Power [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Overwhelming Power

    EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. COLBY TURVIN 

    1st Battalion, 67th Armored Regiment

    The M1A2 V3 Abrams stands in the desert like a steel titan, unbothered by the vast emptiness around it. In the instant its cannon roars, it feels less like a machine firing and more like a deliberate declaration—an expression of will. The muzzle flash blooms outward as if the tank is exhaling pure force, a controlled surge of energy released with absolute confidence. Every line of its armored frame suggests purpose, every movement measured and intentional. Even the dust it kicks up seems to respond to its authority. In this moment, the Abrams doesn’t just demonstrate power and precision—it embodies them, a mechanical giant asserting its presence with unwavering clarity.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 23:12
    Photo ID: 9664360
    VIRIN: 260415-A-ET319-7123
    Resolution: 1320x716
    Size: 336.79 KB
    Location: EL PASO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Overwhelming Power [Image 4 of 4], by SSG COLBY TURVIN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    M1A2 Abrams Main Battle Tank Fires Main Gun During Live-Fire Exercise at Desert Training Range
    Power &amp; Precision
    Overwhelming Power
    Commando Company - Choose Violence

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Death Dealers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery