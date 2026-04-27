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    Commando Company - Choose Violence [Image 4 of 4]

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    Commando Company - Choose Violence

    EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. COLBY TURVIN 

    1st Battalion, 67th Armored Regiment

    Commando Company from the 1st Armored 67th Regiment (1-67AR), 3rd Armored Combat Brigade Team (3ABCT), 1st Armored Division (1AD) executed Team and Squat Training Exercise (STX) on Fort Bliss, Texas to create lethal Infantry Squads. They executed battle drills including react to contact, knock out and clear a bunker and clear a trench. Commando Company always chooses violence!

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 23:12
    Photo ID: 9664357
    VIRIN: 260421-A-ET319-1505
    Resolution: 1851x1205
    Size: 864.74 KB
    Location: EL PASO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Commando Company - Choose Violence [Image 4 of 4], by SSG COLBY TURVIN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Death Dealers
    Death and Destruction

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