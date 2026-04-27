Commando Company - Choose Violence

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Commando Company from the 1st Armored 67th Regiment (1-67AR), 3rd Armored Combat Brigade Team (3ABCT), 1st Armored Division (1AD) executed Team and Squat Training Exercise (STX) on Fort Bliss, Texas to create lethal Infantry Squads. They executed battle drills including react to contact, knock out and clear a bunker and clear a trench. Commando Company always chooses violence!