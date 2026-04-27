Soldiers from the 1st Armored 67th Regiment Battalion (1-67 AR) under the 3rd Armor Brigade Combat Team conducted Live-Fire Accuracy Screening Test to ensure their weapon platform has surgical precision alongside its devastating power. The tank crews from Attack and Berserker Company displayed their commitment to mastering their weapons platform prior to undergoing their qualification tables.
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 23:12
|Photo ID:
|9664350
|VIRIN:
|260411-A-ET319-6165
|Resolution:
|1075x746
|Size:
|174.92 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, M1A2 Abrams Main Battle Tank Fires Main Gun During Live-Fire Exercise at Desert Training Range [Image 4 of 4], by SSG COLBY TURVIN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.