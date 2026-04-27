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    M1A2 Abrams Main Battle Tank Fires Main Gun During Live-Fire Exercise at Desert Training Range [Image 1 of 4]

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    M1A2 Abrams Main Battle Tank Fires Main Gun During Live-Fire Exercise at Desert Training Range

    UNITED STATES

    04.11.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. COLBY TURVIN 

    1st Battalion, 67th Armored Regiment

    Soldiers from the 1st Armored 67th Regiment Battalion (1-67 AR) under the 3rd Armor Brigade Combat Team conducted Live-Fire Accuracy Screening Test to ensure their weapon platform has surgical precision alongside its devastating power. The tank crews from Attack and Berserker Company displayed their commitment to mastering their weapons platform prior to undergoing their qualification tables.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 23:12
    Photo ID: 9664350
    VIRIN: 260411-A-ET319-6165
    Resolution: 1075x746
    Size: 174.92 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M1A2 Abrams Main Battle Tank Fires Main Gun During Live-Fire Exercise at Desert Training Range [Image 4 of 4], by SSG COLBY TURVIN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    live fire exercise
    M1A2 Abrams
    fireball
    main battle tank
    muzzle blast
    120mm cannon

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