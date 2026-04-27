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    Power & Precision [Image 2 of 4]

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    Power &amp; Precision

    UNITED STATES

    04.11.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. COLBY TURVIN 

    1st Battalion, 67th Armored Regiment

    Soldiers from the 1st Armored 67th Regiment Battalion (1-67 AR) under the 3rd Armor Brigade Combat Team conducted Live-Fire Accuracy Screening Test to ensure their weapon platform has surgical precision alongside its devastating power. The tank crews from Attack and Berserker Company displayed their commitment to mastering their weapons platform prior to undergoing their qualification tables. The fiery display that erupts from 120mm main gun as the sabot round blazes towards its target is a testament to the crews' dedication.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 23:12
    Photo ID: 9664352
    VIRIN: 260412-A-ET319-7058
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 401.89 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Power & Precision [Image 4 of 4], by SSG COLBY TURVIN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    tank armor crewmen
    Death Dealers
    Death and Destruction
    Tank and Bradley

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