Date Taken: 04.29.2026 Date Posted: 05.05.2026 18:37 Photo ID: 9664129 VIRIN: 260429-A-DL184-1011 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 3.41 MB Location: PANAMA CITY, PA

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This work, General Capstone joined by the U.S. Ambassador of Panama in Panama City [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Richard Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.