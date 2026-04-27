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    General Capstone joined by the U.S. Ambassador of Panama in Panama City [Image 2 of 7]

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    General Capstone joined by the U.S. Ambassador of Panama in Panama City

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Spc. Richard Morgan 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    Senior U.S. and Panamanian military leaders converse during a general capstone event in Panama City, Panama, April 29, 2026. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security institutions are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 18:37
    Photo ID: 9664111
    VIRIN: 260429-A-DL184-1005
    Resolution: 7570x5049
    Size: 3.48 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, General Capstone joined by the U.S. Ambassador of Panama in Panama City [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Richard Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    General Capstone joined by the U.S. Ambassador of Panama in Panama City
    General Capstone joined by the U.S. Ambassador of Panama in Panama City
    General Capstone joined by the U.S. Ambassador of Panama in Panama City
    General Capstone joined by the U.S. Ambassador of Panama in Panama City
    General Capstone joined by the U.S. Ambassador of Panama in Panama City
    General Capstone joined by the U.S. Ambassador of Panama in Panama City
    General Capstone joined by the U.S. Ambassador of Panama in Panama City

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    U.S. Embassy Panama
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    JSCG-P
    Ambassador Kevin Marino Cabrera
    General Capstone

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