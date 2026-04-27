General Capstone joined by the U.S. Ambassador of Panama in Panama City

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Senior U.S. and Panamanian military leaders converse during a general capstone event in Panama City, Panama, April 29, 2026. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security institutions are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)