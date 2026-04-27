U.S. Ambassador Kevin Marino Cabrera, delivers remarks during a general capstone event in Panama City, Panama, April 29, 2026. The capstone event, held at the U.S. Ambassador’s residence, brought together senior U.S. and Panamanian military leaders increasing ongoing partnership and relationships. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 18:37
|Photo ID:
|9664124
|VIRIN:
|260429-A-DL184-1010
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|4.74 MB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, PA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, General Capstone joined by the U.S. Ambassador of Panama in Panama City [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Richard Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.