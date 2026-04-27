General Capstone joined by the U.S. Ambassador of Panama in Panama City

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U.S. Ambassador Kevin Marino Cabrera, shakes hands with Panamanian partners during a general capstone event in Panama City, Panama, April 29, 2026. The capstone event, held at the U.S. Ambassador’s residence, brought together senior U.S. and Panamanian military leaders increasing ongoing partnership and relationships. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)