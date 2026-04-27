Montana Air National Guard conducts MARE, strengthens community partnerships

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Avalanche, a dog from the local search and rescue team, waits alongside her handler and Power Volunteer Fire Department members before searching for simulated human remains during a major accident response exercise at the newly established Vigilante Drop Zone near Power, Montana, May 5, 2026. The training tested the wings ability to establish command and control, integrate with outside agencies and manage a complex incident from notifications through recovery. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Leon Redfern)