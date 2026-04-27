Avalanche, a dog from the local search and rescue team, guides her handler while searching for simulated human remains during a major accident response exercise at the newly established Vigilante Drop Zone near Power, Montana, May 5, 2026. The Vigilante Drop Zone provided a dedicated environment to conduct large-scale, realistic training and expand future exercise opportunities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Leon Redfern)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 18:37
|Photo ID:
|9664108
|VIRIN:
|260505-F-MI946-1118
|Resolution:
|4496x2991
|Size:
|2.94 MB
|Location:
|GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Montana Air National Guard conducts MARE, strengthens community partnerships [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Montana Air National Guard conducts MARE, strengthens community partnerships
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