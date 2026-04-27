Montana Air National Guard conducts MARE, strengthens community partnerships

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Avalanche, a dog from the local search and rescue team, guides her handler while searching for simulated human remains during a major accident response exercise at the newly established Vigilante Drop Zone near Power, Montana, May 5, 2026. The Vigilante Drop Zone provided a dedicated environment to conduct large-scale, realistic training and expand future exercise opportunities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Leon Redfern)