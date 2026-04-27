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    Montana Air National Guard conducts MARE, strengthens community partnerships [Image 5 of 7]

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    Montana Air National Guard conducts MARE, strengthens community partnerships

    GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Leon Redfern 

    120th Airlift Wing

    Members from the Teton County Sheriff’s Office, Power Volunteer Fire Department, local emergency medical services, and 120th Airlift Wing, prepare to conduct a major accident response exercise at the newly established Vigilante Drop Zone near Power, Montana, May 5, 2026. The exercise moved through the full incident lifecycle. Operations transitioned from response to recovery and into initial investigation, including activation of an interim safety board. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Leon Redfern)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 18:37
    Photo ID: 9664107
    VIRIN: 260505-F-MI946-1117
    Resolution: 5612x3734
    Size: 4.75 MB
    Location: GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Montana Air National Guard conducts MARE, strengthens community partnerships [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Montana Air National Guard conducts MARE, strengthens community partnerships
    Montana Air National Guard conducts MARE, strengthens community partnerships
    Montana Air National Guard conducts MARE, strengthens community partnerships
    Montana Air National Guard conducts MARE, strengthens community partnerships
    Montana Air National Guard conducts MARE, strengthens community partnerships
    Montana Air National Guard conducts MARE, strengthens community partnerships
    Montana Air National Guard conducts MARE, strengthens community partnerships

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    Montana Air National Guard conducts MARE, strengthens community partnerships

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    Power
    Fire Department
    Sheriff's Office
    MTANG
    Search and Rescue

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