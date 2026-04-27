Montana Air National Guard conducts MARE, strengthens community partnerships

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Members from the Teton County Sheriff’s Office, Power Volunteer Fire Department, local emergency medical services, and 120th Airlift Wing, prepare to conduct a major accident response exercise at the newly established Vigilante Drop Zone near Power, Montana, May 5, 2026. The exercise moved through the full incident lifecycle. Operations transitioned from response to recovery and into initial investigation, including activation of an interim safety board. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Leon Redfern)