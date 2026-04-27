Montana Air National Guard conducts MARE, strengthens community partnerships

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Members from the Power Volunteer Fire Department and local emergency medical services prepare to transport a simulated victim in an ambulance during a major accident response exercise at the newly established Vigilante Drop Zone near Power, Montana, May 5, 2026. The training tested the wings ability to establish command and control, integrate with outside agencies and manage a complex incident from notifications through recovery. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Leon Redfern)