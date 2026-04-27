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    Montana Air National Guard conducts MARE, strengthens community partnerships [Image 4 of 7]

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    Montana Air National Guard conducts MARE, strengthens community partnerships

    GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Leon Redfern 

    120th Airlift Wing

    Members from the Power Volunteer Fire Department and local emergency medical services prepare to transport a simulated victim in an ambulance during a major accident response exercise at the newly established Vigilante Drop Zone near Power, Montana, May 5, 2026. The training tested the wings ability to establish command and control, integrate with outside agencies and manage a complex incident from notifications through recovery. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Leon Redfern)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 18:37
    Photo ID: 9664106
    VIRIN: 260505-F-MI946-1089
    Resolution: 5820x3872
    Size: 5.09 MB
    Location: GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Montana Air National Guard conducts MARE, strengthens community partnerships [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Montana Air National Guard conducts MARE, strengthens community partnerships
    Montana Air National Guard conducts MARE, strengthens community partnerships
    Montana Air National Guard conducts MARE, strengthens community partnerships
    Montana Air National Guard conducts MARE, strengthens community partnerships
    Montana Air National Guard conducts MARE, strengthens community partnerships
    Montana Air National Guard conducts MARE, strengthens community partnerships
    Montana Air National Guard conducts MARE, strengthens community partnerships

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    Montana Air National Guard conducts MARE, strengthens community partnerships

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    TAGS

    Power
    Fire Department
    Sheriff's Office
    MTANG
    Search and Rescue

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