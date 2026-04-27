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    A legacy of undersea warfare innovation: NUWC Division, Keyport Hawthorne Site 50th anniversary series [Image 2 of 4]

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    A legacy of undersea warfare innovation: NUWC Division, Keyport Hawthorne Site 50th anniversary series

    KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2026

    Photo by Frank Kaminski 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport

    An aerial view of the Naval Ammunition Depot Hawthorne, now the home of Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport’s Hawthorne Operating Site, in its early days. The site, located in Hawthorne, Nevada, marks its 50th anniversary this November. (U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 14:25
    Photo ID: 9663582
    VIRIN: 260306-N-VX206-1001
    Resolution: 1038x583
    Size: 197.77 KB
    Location: KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, A legacy of undersea warfare innovation: NUWC Division, Keyport Hawthorne Site 50th anniversary series [Image 4 of 4], by Frank Kaminski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    A legacy of undersea warfare innovation: NUWC Division, Keyport Hawthorne Site 50th anniversary series
    A legacy of undersea warfare innovation: NUWC Division, Keyport Hawthorne Site 50th anniversary series
    A legacy of undersea warfare innovation: NUWC Division, Keyport Hawthorne Site 50th anniversary series
    A legacy of undersea warfare innovation: NUWC Division, Keyport Hawthorne Site 50th anniversary series

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