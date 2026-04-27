An aerial view of the Naval Ammunition Depot Hawthorne, now the home of Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport’s Hawthorne Operating Site, in its early days. The site, located in Hawthorne, Nevada, marks its 50th anniversary this November. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 14:25
|Photo ID:
|9663582
|VIRIN:
|260306-N-VX206-1001
|Resolution:
|1038x583
|Size:
|197.77 KB
|Location:
|KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A legacy of undersea warfare innovation: NUWC Division, Keyport Hawthorne Site 50th anniversary series [Image 4 of 4], by Frank Kaminski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A legacy of undersea warfare innovation: NUWC Division, Keyport Hawthorne Site 50th anniversary series
No keywords found.