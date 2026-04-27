Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport’s Hawthorne Operating Site, located in Hawthorne, Nevada, marks its 50th anniversary this November. (U.S. Navy graphic by Peter Clute)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 14:25
|Photo ID:
|9663551
|VIRIN:
|260427-N-WL488-1001
|Resolution:
|800x469
|Size:
|130.71 KB
|Location:
|KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A legacy of undersea warfare innovation: NUWC Division, Keyport Hawthorne Site 50th anniversary series [Image 4 of 4], by Peter Clute, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A legacy of undersea warfare innovation: NUWC Division, Keyport Hawthorne Site 50th anniversary series
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