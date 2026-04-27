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    A legacy of undersea warfare innovation: NUWC Division, Keyport Hawthorne Site 50th anniversary series [Image 4 of 4]

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    A legacy of undersea warfare innovation: NUWC Division, Keyport Hawthorne Site 50th anniversary series

    KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2026

    Photo by Peter Clute 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport’s Hawthorne Operating Site, located in Hawthorne, Nevada, marks its 50th anniversary this November. (U.S. Navy graphic by Peter Clute)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 14:25
    Photo ID: 9663551
    VIRIN: 260427-N-WL488-1001
    Resolution: 800x469
    Size: 130.71 KB
    Location: KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, A legacy of undersea warfare innovation: NUWC Division, Keyport Hawthorne Site 50th anniversary series [Image 4 of 4], by Peter Clute, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    A legacy of undersea warfare innovation: NUWC Division, Keyport Hawthorne Site 50th anniversary series
    A legacy of undersea warfare innovation: NUWC Division, Keyport Hawthorne Site 50th anniversary series
    A legacy of undersea warfare innovation: NUWC Division, Keyport Hawthorne Site 50th anniversary series
    A legacy of undersea warfare innovation: NUWC Division, Keyport Hawthorne Site 50th anniversary series

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